K.J. Henry and the Washington Commanders will match up against the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 PM ET on Thursday in Week 12 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Henry's stats in the article below.

K.J. Henry Injury Status

Henry is currently not listed as injured.

K.J. Henry 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 4 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Other Commanders Players

K.J. Henry 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 9 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 Week 11 Giants 1.5 1.0 4 0 2

