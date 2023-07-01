Kamren Curl's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Washington Commanders against the Arizona Cardinals. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Kamren Curl Injury Status

Curl is currently not on the injured list.

Kamren Curl 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 83 Tackles (6.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Commanders Players

Kamren Curl 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 3 Eagles 0.0 1.0 8 0 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 5 Titans 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 6 @Bears 1.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 7 Packers 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 8 @Colts 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 0.0 2.0 11 0 0 Week 10 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 11 @Texans 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 12 Falcons 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 13 @Giants 0.0 1.0 11 0 0 Week 15 Giants 0.0 0.0 7 0 0

