The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz (.293 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is batting .236 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in 37 of 67 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.

He has hit a home run in 11.9% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Ruiz has had at least one RBI in 34.3% of his games this season (23 of 67), with more than one RBI six times (9.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 of 67 games (29.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 36 .246 AVG .229 .287 OBP .297 .360 SLG .396 9 XBH 10 2 HR 7 11 RBI 20 13/4 K/BB 8/12 0 SB 0

