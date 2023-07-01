Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lane Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Phillies.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.351), slugging percentage (.514) and total hits (95) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.
- Thomas will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with one homer during his last games.
- In 64 of 80 games this season (80.0%) Thomas has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (31.3%).
- He has gone deep in 17.5% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30 games this year (37.5%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (13.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 45 times this year (56.3%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.311
|AVG
|.293
|.350
|OBP
|.352
|.570
|SLG
|.463
|22
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|6
|25
|RBI
|18
|33/8
|K/BB
|55/12
|6
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 85 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 93 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.76 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.168 WHIP ranks 28th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 12th.
