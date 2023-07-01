The 2023 season win total set for the Liberty Flames, nine, places them ahead of any other FBS Independent team.

Liberty Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 9 -105 -120 51.2%

Flames' 2022 Performance

Liberty averaged 389.3 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 66th in FBS. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 36th, giving up 346.3 yards per game.

Liberty ranked 87th in pass offense (216.5 passing yards per game) and 26th in pass defense (199.8 passing yards allowed per game) last year.

LU posted a 4-2 record at home and was 4-2 on the road last year.

When favorites, the Flames were 5-3. As underdogs, they went 3-2.

Liberty's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Demario Douglas WR 78 REC / 993 YDS / 6 TD / 76.4 YPG Dae Dae Hunter RB 850 YDS / 8 TD / 65.4 YPG / 6.6 YPC

17 REC / 147 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 11.3 REC YPG Johnathan Bennett QB 1,534 YDS (58.3%) / 12 TD / 9 INT

181 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 13.9 RUSH YPG Shedro Louis RB 529 YDS / 8 TD / 40.7 YPG / 4.3 YPC Durrell Johnson DL 43 TKL / 18.0 TFL / 9.0 SACK / 1 INT Ahmad Walker LB 42 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK / 1 INT Kendy Charles DL 42 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK Mike Smith Jr. LB 56 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT

Flames' Strength of Schedule

The Flames will face the fourth-easiest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total from last year (49).

Liberty is playing the third-easiest conference schedule this season (based on its FBS Independent opponents' combined win total last year).

Liberty will play five games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes zero teams that ended with nine or more victories and three squads with three or fewer wins last year.

Liberty 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Bowling Green September 2 - - 2 New Mexico State September 9 - - 3 @ Buffalo September 16 - - 4 @ Florida International September 23 - - 6 Sam Houston October 5 - - 7 @ Jacksonville State October 10 - - 8 Middle Tennessee October 17 - - 9 @ Western Kentucky October 24 - - 10 Louisiana Tech November 4 - - 11 Old Dominion November 11 - - 12 UMass November 18 - - 13 @ UTEP November 25 - -

