On Saturday, Luis Garcia (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .276.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 111th and he is 117th in slugging.

In 63.5% of his 74 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has driven in a run in 25 games this season (33.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .270 AVG .282 .293 OBP .325 .404 SLG .369 10 XBH 9 3 HR 2 16 RBI 20 14/6 K/BB 23/11 3 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings