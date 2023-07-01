Might the Washington Capitals' Max Pacioretty claim the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL MVP)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're considering a bet -- he's currently available at +25000.

Max Pacioretty's Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)
  • Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +25000 (46th in NHL)

Max Pacioretty Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 5
Time on Ice 9:44 68:13
Goals 0.4 3
Assists 0.0 0
Points 0.4 3
Hits 0.6 4
Takeaways 0.1 1
Giveaways 0.3 2
Penalty Minutes 0.3 2

