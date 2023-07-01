Max Pacioretty is +25000 to win the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy, awarded to the NHL's leading goalscorer. For more stats and information on this Washington Capitals player, see below.

Max Pacioretty's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +25000 (46th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Max Pacioretty Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 5 Time on Ice 9:44 68:13 Goals 0.4 3 Assists 0 0 Points 0.4 3 Hits 0.6 4 Takeaways 0.1 1 Giveaways 0.3 2 Penalty Minutes 0.3 2

Max Pacioretty's Next Game

Matchup: Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets

Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+

BSOH,MNMT,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

