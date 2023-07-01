Montez Sweat is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Washington Commanders match up with the Arizona Cardinals in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Montez Sweat Injury Status

Sweat is currently not listed as injured.

Montez Sweat 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 46 Tackles (14.0 for loss), 8.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Montez Sweat 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 2 @Lions 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 3 Eagles 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 5 Titans 2.0 3.0 6 0 0 Week 6 @Bears 1.0 2.0 6 0 0 Week 7 Packers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 8 @Colts 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 10 @Eagles 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 11 @Texans 2.0 2.0 3 0 0 Week 12 Falcons 1.0 2.0 4 0 0 Week 13 @Giants 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 15 Giants 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 17 Browns 1.0 2.0 4 0 0 Week 18 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

