Saturday's game features the Philadelphia Phillies (43-38) and the Washington Nationals (33-48) facing off at Citizens Bank Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Phillies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on July 1.

The Phillies will give the ball to Zack Wheeler (6-4, 3.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with MacKenzie Gore (4-6, 3.89 ERA).

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Phillies 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 6-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Nationals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (two of those matchups had runlines set by bookmakers).

The Nationals have come away with 30 wins in the 75 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a win-loss record of 10-13 when favored by +165 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Washington scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (335 total, 4.1 per game).

The Nationals have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.

Nationals Schedule