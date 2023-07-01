The Philadelphia Phillies and Trea Turner will take the field against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, with the first pitch at 4:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 65 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored 335 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 573 as a team.

Washington has a 7.8 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.460 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

MacKenzie Gore (4-6) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

He has earned a quality start six times in 16 starts this season.

Gore has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Padres W 8-3 Away MacKenzie Gore Seth Lugo 6/26/2023 Mariners L 8-4 Away Trevor Williams Luis Castillo 6/27/2023 Mariners W 7-4 Away Jake Irvin Bryan Woo 6/28/2023 Mariners W 4-1 Away Patrick Corbin Logan Gilbert 6/30/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Away Josiah Gray Cristopher Sanchez 7/1/2023 Phillies - Away MacKenzie Gore Zack Wheeler 7/2/2023 Phillies - Away Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 7/3/2023 Reds - Home Jake Irvin Luke Weaver 7/4/2023 Reds - Home Patrick Corbin Luke Weaver 7/5/2023 Reds - Home Josiah Gray Graham Ashcraft 7/6/2023 Reds - Home MacKenzie Gore Brandon Williamson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.