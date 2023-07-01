The over/under of 3.5 wins means the Old Dominion Monarchs aren't given high expectations in 2023.

Looking to place a futures bet on Old Dominion's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Old Dominion Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 3.5 -120 -105 54.5%

Bet on Old Dominion's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Monarchs' 2022 Performance

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranked 14th-worst in FBS (443.0 yards allowed per game) last season, Old Dominion played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 105th in FBS by putting up 340.3 yards per game.

Old Dominion compiled 248.1 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 51st in FBS. On defense, it ranked 94th, giving up 243.9 passing yards per game.

Last year ODU won only twice at home and once away from home.

The Monarchs won only one game as favorites (1-1) and two as underdogs (2-8).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Old Dominion's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Hayden Wolff QB 2,919 YDS (56.9%) / 18 TD / 6 INT

-64 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -5.3 RUSH YPG Blake Watson RB 897 YDS / 5 TD / 74.8 YPG / 5.7 YPC

37 REC / 314 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 26.2 REC YPG Ali Jennings WR 54 REC / 959 YDS / 9 TD / 79.9 YPG Javon Harvey WR 31 REC / 573 YDS / 4 TD / 47.8 YPG Jason Henderson LB 122 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK R'Tarriun Johnson DB 62 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT Tre Hawkins III DB 41 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Terry Jones DB 42 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT

Monarchs' Strength of Schedule

The Monarchs will face the 62nd-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (71).

Based on its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last year, Old Dominionwill be facing the 51st-ranked conference schedule in terms of difficulty.

Old Dominion has nine games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2022, including one team that had nine or more wins and one with less than four wins last season.

Old Dominion 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Virginia Tech September 2 - - 2 Louisiana September 9 - - 3 Wake Forest September 16 - - 4 Texas A&M-Commerce September 23 - - 5 @ Marshall September 30 - - 6 @ Southern Miss October 7 - - 8 Appalachian State October 21 - - 9 @ James Madison October 28 - - 10 Coastal Carolina November 4 - - 11 @ Liberty November 11 - - 12 @ Georgia Southern November 18 - - 13 Georgia State November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.