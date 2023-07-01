Virginia Tech 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies have a rather low over/under for wins this season, at five.
Virginia Tech Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|5
|-115
|-105
|53.5%
Hokies' 2022 Performance
- While Virginia Tech ranked 57th in total defense with 370.8 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly worse on offense, ranking 13th-worst (314.7 yards per game).
- On offense, Virginia Tech ranked 103rd in FBS with 202.9 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 85th in passing yards allowed per contest (236.0).
- Tech won only two games at home last season and one on the road.
- The Hokies won just two games as favorites (2-2) and one as underdogs (1-6).
Virginia Tech's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Grant Wells
|QB
|2,167 YDS (59.0%) / 9 TD / 9 INT
212 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 19.3 RUSH YPG
|Kaleb Smith
|WR
|37 REC / 674 YDS / 3 TD / 61.3 YPG
|Keshawn King
|RB
|443 YDS / 3 TD / 40.3 YPG / 6.0 YPC
20 REC / 133 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 12.1 REC YPG
|Jalen Holston
|RB
|321 YDS / 5 TD / 29.2 YPG / 3.6 YPC
|Dax Hollifield
|LB
|57 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
|TyJuan Garbutt
|DL
|22 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 6.5 SACK
|Chamarri Conner
|DB
|51 TKL / 2.0 TFL
|Nasir Peoples
|DB
|38 TKL / 3.0 TFL
Hokies' Strength of Schedule
- In terms of toughness, based on their opponents' combined win total last season, the Hokies will be facing the 35th-ranked schedule this year.
- Taking into account its ACC opponents' combined win total last season (52), Virginia Tech has the 55th-ranked conference schedule in college football.
- Virginia Tech will face eight teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule will pit them against one team that ended with nine or more victories and three squads with three or fewer wins last season.
Virginia Tech 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Old Dominion
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Purdue
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ Rutgers
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Marshall
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Pittsburgh
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ Florida State
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|Wake Forest
|October 14
|-
|-
|9
|Syracuse
|October 26
|-
|-
|10
|@ Louisville
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ Boston College
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|NC State
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Virginia
|November 25
|-
|-
