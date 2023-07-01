The Virginia Tech Hokies have a rather low over/under for wins this season, at five.

Looking to place a futures bet on Virginia Tech's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Virginia Tech Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 5 -115 -105 53.5%

Bet on Virginia Tech's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Hokies' 2022 Performance

While Virginia Tech ranked 57th in total defense with 370.8 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly worse on offense, ranking 13th-worst (314.7 yards per game).

On offense, Virginia Tech ranked 103rd in FBS with 202.9 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 85th in passing yards allowed per contest (236.0).

Tech won only two games at home last season and one on the road.

The Hokies won just two games as favorites (2-2) and one as underdogs (1-6).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia Tech's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Grant Wells QB 2,167 YDS (59.0%) / 9 TD / 9 INT

212 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 19.3 RUSH YPG Kaleb Smith WR 37 REC / 674 YDS / 3 TD / 61.3 YPG Keshawn King RB 443 YDS / 3 TD / 40.3 YPG / 6.0 YPC

20 REC / 133 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 12.1 REC YPG Jalen Holston RB 321 YDS / 5 TD / 29.2 YPG / 3.6 YPC Dax Hollifield LB 57 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK TyJuan Garbutt DL 22 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 6.5 SACK Chamarri Conner DB 51 TKL / 2.0 TFL Nasir Peoples DB 38 TKL / 3.0 TFL

Hokies' Strength of Schedule

In terms of toughness, based on their opponents' combined win total last season, the Hokies will be facing the 35th-ranked schedule this year.

Taking into account its ACC opponents' combined win total last season (52), Virginia Tech has the 55th-ranked conference schedule in college football.

Virginia Tech will face eight teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule will pit them against one team that ended with nine or more victories and three squads with three or fewer wins last season.

Virginia Tech 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Old Dominion September 2 - - 2 Purdue September 9 - - 3 @ Rutgers September 16 - - 4 @ Marshall September 23 - - 5 Pittsburgh September 30 - - 6 @ Florida State October 7 - - 7 Wake Forest October 14 - - 9 Syracuse October 26 - - 10 @ Louisville November 4 - - 11 @ Boston College November 11 - - 12 NC State November 18 - - 13 @ Virginia November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.