The 2023 campaign kicks off for William Bradley-King when the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

William Bradley-King Injury Status

Bradley-King is currently not on the injured list.

William Bradley-King 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 2 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

William Bradley-King 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 3 Eagles 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

