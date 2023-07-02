Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.352), slugging percentage (.513) and total hits (97) this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- Thomas is batting .409 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 80.2% of his 81 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 17.3% of his games this year, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has driven in a run in 31 games this year (38.3%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 46 of 81 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|41
|.311
|AVG
|.296
|.350
|OBP
|.353
|.570
|SLG
|.462
|22
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|6
|25
|RBI
|19
|33/8
|K/BB
|57/12
|6
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.14 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, his 10th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty tossed 7 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In nine games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.18 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .241 to opposing batters.
