On Sunday, Luis Garcia (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Phillies.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .276 with 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 17 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 117th in slugging.

Garcia has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He has homered in five games this season (6.7%), leaving the park in 1.6% of his chances at the plate.

Garcia has driven in a run in 26 games this year (34.7%), including eight games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 of 75 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .270 AVG .281 .293 OBP .323 .404 SLG .373 10 XBH 10 3 HR 2 16 RBI 21 14/6 K/BB 24/11 3 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings