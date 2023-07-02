Mystics vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 2
The Washington Mystics (9-6) will lean on Elena Delle Donne (seventh in WNBA, 19.5 points per game) to help them beat Arike Ogunbowale (second in league, 22.4) and the Dallas Wings (7-8) on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at College Park Center, at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Wings matchup in this article.
Mystics vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Mystics vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Mystics Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-4.5)
|164
|-200
|+170
|BetMGM
|Wings (-4.5)
|163.5
|-185
|+150
|PointsBet
|Wings (-4.5)
|164.5
|-200
|+150
|Tipico
|Wings (-4.5)
|164.5
|-210
|+165
Mystics vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Wings are 6-8-0 ATS this season.
- The Mystics have won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
- Dallas has covered the spread twice when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).
- Washington has been an underdog by 4.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- A total of six out of the Wings' 14 games this season have hit the over.
- The Mystics and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of 14 times this year.
