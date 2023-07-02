On Sunday, July 2, Nicholas Castellanos' Philadelphia Phillies (44-38) host Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (33-49) at Citizens Bank Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The Nationals are +200 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Phillies (-250). The over/under for the contest has been set at 9.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez - PHI (2-2, 3.18 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (4-4, 4.28 ERA)

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 51 times this season and won 31, or 60.8%, of those games.

The Phillies have played four times as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, and won in each game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies went 6-2 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have won in 30, or 39.5%, of the 76 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win three times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Nationals vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+200) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+200) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

