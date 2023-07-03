Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on July 3 at 6:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is batting .284 with 19 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 19 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 134th in the league in slugging.

Meneses has gotten a hit in 54 of 76 games this season (71.1%), including 23 multi-hit games (30.3%).

In 76 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Meneses has an RBI in 26 of 76 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 27 of 76 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 37 .290 AVG .277 .323 OBP .325 .361 SLG .381 10 XBH 12 0 HR 2 17 RBI 22 35/8 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 0

