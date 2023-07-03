Keibert Ruiz, with a slugging percentage of .293 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, July 3 at 6:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .233.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in 54.4% of his 68 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.5% of those games.

He has gone deep in eight games this year (11.8%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 33.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 of 68 games (29.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 37 .246 AVG .223 .287 OBP .290 .360 SLG .385 9 XBH 10 2 HR 7 11 RBI 20 13/4 K/BB 10/12 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings