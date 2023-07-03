Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Keibert Ruiz, with a slugging percentage of .293 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, July 3 at 6:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .233.
- Ruiz has picked up a hit in 54.4% of his 68 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.5% of those games.
- He has gone deep in eight games this year (11.8%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 33.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 68 games (29.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|37
|.246
|AVG
|.223
|.287
|OBP
|.290
|.360
|SLG
|.385
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|20
|13/4
|K/BB
|10/12
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.99 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds will send Weaver (1-2) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.96 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.96, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .310 against him.
