Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will square off against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Monday.

Nationals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 68 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Fueled by 230 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 22nd in MLB with a .395 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored 344 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Nationals have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 586 as a team.

Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.77 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.478 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Jake Irvin (1-4) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Irvin will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Mariners W 7-4 Away Jake Irvin Bryan Woo 6/28/2023 Mariners W 4-1 Away Patrick Corbin Logan Gilbert 6/30/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Away Josiah Gray Cristopher Sanchez 7/1/2023 Phillies L 19-4 Away MacKenzie Gore Zack Wheeler 7/2/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Away Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 7/3/2023 Reds - Home Jake Irvin Luke Weaver 7/4/2023 Reds - Home Patrick Corbin Luke Weaver 7/5/2023 Reds - Home Josiah Gray Graham Ashcraft 7/6/2023 Reds - Home MacKenzie Gore Brandon Williamson 7/7/2023 Rangers - Home Trevor Williams Andrew Heaney 7/8/2023 Rangers - Home Jake Irvin Martín Pérez

