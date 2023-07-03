Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (45-39) will visit Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (34-49) at Nationals Park on Monday, July 3, with a start time of 6:05 PM ET.

The Nationals have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Reds (-115). The total is 10 runs for this game.

Nationals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Luke Weaver - CIN (1-2, 6.96 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (1-4, 4.91 ERA)

Nationals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have won 13 out of the 20 games, or 65%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Reds have a 13-7 record (winning 65% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Cincinnati, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Over the last 10 games, the Reds have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just twice, and they won both games.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 31, or 40.3%, of the 77 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 30 times in 75 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+125)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.