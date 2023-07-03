Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Reds on July 3, 2023
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Lane Thomas and Spencer Steer are two of the players with prop bets available when the Washington Nationals and the Cincinnati Reds play at Nationals Park on Monday (at 6:05 PM ET).
Nationals vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 6:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 21 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 20 walks and 44 RBI (97 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.
- He's slashing .299/.348/.506 on the year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 1
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 30
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jun. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 79 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .264/.339/.475 slash line so far this season.
- Candelario has picked up at least one hit in nine games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .324 with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and seven RBI.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Jul. 2
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jun. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Mariners
|Jun. 27
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 50 RBI (84 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.
- He has a .283/.374/.502 slash line on the year.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 2
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Orioles
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
India Stats
- Jonathan India has 81 hits with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He has a .254/.345/.411 slash line so far this year.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
