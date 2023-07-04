The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Brett Kennedy and the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 11:05 AM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brett Kennedy

Brett Kennedy TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is batting .280 with 19 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 19 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 97th and he is 134th in slugging.

Meneses has picked up a hit in 54 of 77 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.

In 77 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Meneses has an RBI in 26 of 77 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 27 times this season (35.1%), including three games with multiple runs (3.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 37 .283 AVG .277 .315 OBP .325 .352 SLG .381 10 XBH 12 0 HR 2 17 RBI 22 35/8 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings