Spencer Steer and Lane Thomas are the hottest hitters on the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals, who play on Tuesday at Nationals Park, at 11:05 AM ET.

Nationals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 69 home runs as a team.

Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with a .395 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .261 team batting average.

Washington ranks 25th in the majors with 346 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only seven times per game on average.

Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington has pitched to a 4.75 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.472 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Patrick Corbin (5-9) will make his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed five hits in seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 17 starts this season.

Corbin has pitched five or more innings in 16 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Mariners W 4-1 Away Patrick Corbin Logan Gilbert 6/30/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Away Josiah Gray Cristopher Sanchez 7/1/2023 Phillies L 19-4 Away MacKenzie Gore Zack Wheeler 7/2/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Away Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 7/3/2023 Reds L 3-2 Home Jake Irvin Luke Weaver 7/4/2023 Reds - Home Patrick Corbin Brett Kennedy 7/5/2023 Reds - Home Josiah Gray Graham Ashcraft 7/6/2023 Reds - Home MacKenzie Gore Brandon Williamson 7/7/2023 Rangers - Home Trevor Williams Andrew Heaney 7/8/2023 Rangers - Home Jake Irvin Martín Pérez 7/9/2023 Rangers - Home Patrick Corbin Dane Dunning

