When the Cincinnati Reds (46-39) and Washington Nationals (34-50) square of at Nationals Park on Tuesday, July 4, Brett Kennedy will get the ball for the Reds, while the Nationals will send Patrick Corbin to the mound. The game will begin at 11:05 AM ET.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Nationals have +100 odds to win. The total is 9.5 runs for this contest.

Nationals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Kennedy - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (5-9, 4.93 ERA)

Nationals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have been favored 21 times and won 14, or 66.7%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Reds have gone 9-5 (64.3%).

The implied probability of a win from Cincinnati, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Reds have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just twice over the last 10 games, and won both matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Nationals have won in 31, or 39.7%, of the 78 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a mark of 29-44 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

