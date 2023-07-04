Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Reds on July 4, 2023
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Player props are listed for Spencer Steer and Lane Thomas, among others, when the Cincinnati Reds visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Tuesday at 11:05 AM ET.
Nationals vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 11:05 AM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 20 walks and 44 RBI (99 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.
- He has a .302/.349/.509 slash line on the season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 3
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 1
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 30
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mariners
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 80 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 29 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .265/.341/.483 so far this season.
- Candelario brings a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .351 with four doubles, four home runs, four walks and eight RBI.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 3
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 2
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jun. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 85 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .282/.372/.498 so far this season.
- Steer will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two home runs, four walks and four RBI.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 2
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
India Stats
- Jonathan India has 81 hits with 17 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashing .251/.341/.406 on the year.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jul. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
