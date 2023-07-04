Player props are listed for Spencer Steer and Lane Thomas, among others, when the Cincinnati Reds visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Tuesday at 11:05 AM ET.

Nationals vs. Reds Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 11:05 AM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 11:05 AM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 20 walks and 44 RBI (99 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He has a .302/.349/.509 slash line on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Phillies Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jul. 1 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Phillies Jun. 30 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Jun. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 80 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 29 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .265/.341/.483 so far this season.

Candelario brings a 10-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .351 with four doubles, four home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 3 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jul. 2 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jul. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 1

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Steer Stats

Steer has 85 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.372/.498 so far this season.

Steer will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jul. 2 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Padres Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 30 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 at Orioles Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 81 hits with 17 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .251/.341/.406 on the year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Padres Jun. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 28 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0

