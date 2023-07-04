The Washington Nationals (34-50) will look to Jeimer Candelario, on a 10-game hitting streak, versus the Cincinnati Reds (46-39) at 11:05 AM ET on Tuesday, at Nationals Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Brett Kennedy to the mound, while Patrick Corbin (5-9) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kennedy - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (5-9, 4.93 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin (5-9 with a 4.93 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering five hits.

In 17 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 4.93 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .302 to opposing batters.

Corbin is trying to secure his ninth quality start of the season.

Corbin will try to build upon a 17-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brett Kennedy

The Reds will send out Kennedy for his first start of the season.

The right-hander is making his first start of the year. The 28-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.

