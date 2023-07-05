The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith and his .462 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .264 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 26 walks.

Smith enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .350 with one homer.

Smith has picked up a hit in 54 of 81 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.

He has hit a home run in 4.9% of his games this year, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has had an RBI in 15 games this year (18.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (4.9%).

He has scored in 30 of 81 games (37.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 41 .253 AVG .275 .307 OBP .351 .287 SLG .386 3 XBH 10 1 HR 3 6 RBI 13 28/10 K/BB 22/16 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings