Wednesday's game between the Washington Nationals (34-51) and Cincinnati Reds (47-39) going head to head at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on July 5.

The Reds will call on Graham Ashcraft (3-6) against the Nationals and Josiah Gray (6-6).

Nationals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Nationals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Nationals 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 6-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Nationals have won in 31, or 39.2%, of the 79 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has a mark of 29-44 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.1 runs per game (350 total).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.79 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule