Graham Ashcraft takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Nationals Park against Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 69 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 23rd in the majors with a .394 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

Washington has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 350 (4.1 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Nationals are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 599 as a team.

Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington has pitched to a 4.79 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined 1.485 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Josiah Gray (6-6) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has earned a quality start six times in 17 starts this season.

Gray has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 17 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Away Josiah Gray Cristopher Sanchez 7/1/2023 Phillies L 19-4 Away MacKenzie Gore Zack Wheeler 7/2/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Away Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 7/3/2023 Reds L 3-2 Home Jake Irvin Luke Weaver 7/4/2023 Reds L 8-4 Home Patrick Corbin Brett Kennedy 7/5/2023 Reds - Home Josiah Gray Graham Ashcraft 7/6/2023 Reds - Home MacKenzie Gore Brandon Williamson 7/7/2023 Rangers - Home Trevor Williams Andrew Heaney 7/8/2023 Rangers - Home Jake Irvin Martín Pérez 7/9/2023 Rangers - Home Patrick Corbin Dane Dunning 7/14/2023 Cardinals - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.