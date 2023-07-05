On Wednesday, July 5, Spencer Steer's Cincinnati Reds (47-39) visit Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (34-51) at Nationals Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Reds as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +100 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the contest has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Graham Ashcraft - CIN (3-6, 6.66 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (6-6, 3.30 ERA)

Nationals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 15, or 68.2%, of those games.

The Reds have gone 9-5 (winning 64.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Cincinnati has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Reds won all of the three games it played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 79 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (39.2%) in those games.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 29-44 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+210) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+160) Lane Thomas 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

