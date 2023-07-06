On Thursday, Alex Call (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call has eight doubles, three home runs and 26 walks while hitting .205.

Call has gotten a hit in 33 of 63 games this season (52.4%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (17.5%).

He has hit a home run in 4.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 63), and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 14 games this season (22.2%), Call has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 games this year (30.2%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .223 AVG .188 .279 OBP .308 .295 SLG .268 6 XBH 5 1 HR 2 12 RBI 8 27/9 K/BB 21/17 2 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings