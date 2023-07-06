C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
C.J. Abrams and his .368 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (83 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds and Brandon Williamson on July 6 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Reds.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 11 walks while batting .237.
- In 45 of 76 games this season (59.2%) Abrams has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (19.7%).
- He has homered in 9.2% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Abrams has driven home a run in 21 games this season (27.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least once 28 times this year (36.8%), including four games with multiple runs (5.3%).
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|37
|.258
|AVG
|.216
|.310
|OBP
|.261
|.424
|SLG
|.373
|14
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|22
|29/7
|K/BB
|36/4
|5
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 115 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Williamson (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.36 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.36, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
