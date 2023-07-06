Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .256 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on July 6 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is batting .281 with 19 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 133rd in the league in slugging.

Meneses has gotten a hit in 56 of 79 games this year (70.9%), including 23 multi-hit games (29.1%).

In 79 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Meneses has picked up an RBI in 35.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

In 27 of 79 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 37 .285 AVG .277 .324 OBP .325 .352 SLG .381 10 XBH 12 0 HR 2 19 RBI 22 35/10 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 0

