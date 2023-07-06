Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Keibert Ruiz -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on July 6 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .233.
- Ruiz has gotten a hit in 39 of 70 games this season (55.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (25.7%).
- He has homered in eight games this season (11.4%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Ruiz has had at least one RBI in 34.3% of his games this year (24 of 70), with more than one RBI six times (8.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 70 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|37
|.246
|AVG
|.223
|.285
|OBP
|.290
|.352
|SLG
|.385
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|20
|14/4
|K/BB
|10/12
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.91 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.36 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the left-hander tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 5.36 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
