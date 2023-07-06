Michael Chavis Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Michael Chavis (batting .240 in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and two RBI), take on starter Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park, Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Michael Chavis At The Plate
- Chavis is batting .250 with a home run and three walks.
- Chavis has had a base hit in 11 of 18 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in one of 18 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Chavis has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in four games this season (22.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|.200
|AVG
|.286
|.200
|OBP
|.355
|.200
|SLG
|.393
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|2
|7/0
|K/BB
|9/3
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds will send Williamson (1-2) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.36 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 5.36 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
