Nationals vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 6
Thursday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (48-39) and the Washington Nationals (34-52) clashing at Nationals Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on July 6.
The probable starters are MacKenzie Gore (4-7) for the Nationals and Brandon Williamson (1-2) for the Reds.
Nationals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
Nationals vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Reds 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.
- Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Nationals covered the spread.
- The Nationals have won both games they've played as favorites this season.
- Washington has played as favorites of -120 or more once this season and won that game.
- The implied probability of a win from the Nationals, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.
- Washington is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 352 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.
- The Nationals have a 4.81 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 1
|@ Phillies
|L 19-4
|MacKenzie Gore vs Zack Wheeler
|July 2
|@ Phillies
|W 5-4
|Trevor Williams vs Ranger Suárez
|July 3
|Reds
|L 3-2
|Jake Irvin vs Luke Weaver
|July 4
|Reds
|L 8-4
|Patrick Corbin vs Brett Kennedy
|July 5
|Reds
|L 9-2
|Josiah Gray vs Graham Ashcraft
|July 6
|Reds
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Brandon Williamson
|July 7
|Rangers
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Andrew Heaney
|July 8
|Rangers
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Martín Pérez
|July 9
|Rangers
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Dane Dunning
|July 14
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
