Thursday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (48-39) and the Washington Nationals (34-52) clashing at Nationals Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on July 6.

The probable starters are MacKenzie Gore (4-7) for the Nationals and Brandon Williamson (1-2) for the Reds.

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Our pick for this contest is Reds 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Nationals covered the spread.

The Nationals have won both games they've played as favorites this season.

Washington has played as favorites of -120 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Nationals, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Washington is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 26th with just 352 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Nationals have a 4.81 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

