Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds hit the field on Thursday at Nationals Park against MacKenzie Gore, who is the named starter for the Washington Nationals. First pitch will be at 1:05 PM ET.

The favored Nationals have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +100. The over/under is 10 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Nationals -120 +100 10 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Nationals as the favorite once.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Nationals and their opponents are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Nationals covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Washington has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Nationals a 54.5% chance to win.

Washington has played in 85 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-41-4).

The Nationals have collected a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 58.3% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-30 21-22 18-22 16-29 24-30 10-21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.