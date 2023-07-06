How to Watch the Nationals vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 6
The Washington Nationals versus Cincinnati Reds game on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Jeimer Candelario and Spencer Steer.
Nationals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit 69 home runs this season, the second-lowest total in MLB action.
- Washington is 23rd in MLB, slugging .393.
- The Nationals have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.260).
- Washington is the fifth-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.1 runs per game (352 total).
- The Nationals' .317 on-base percentage is 19th in baseball.
- The Nationals strike out seven times per game, the least Ks in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Washington has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- Washington has a 4.81 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals have the third-highest WHIP in the majors (1.499).
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- MacKenzie Gore (4-7) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.48 ERA in 88 1/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Gore is looking to collect his seventh quality start of the season.
- Gore will try to secure his 13th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/1/2023
|Phillies
|L 19-4
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Zack Wheeler
|7/2/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-4
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Ranger Suárez
|7/3/2023
|Reds
|L 3-2
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Luke Weaver
|7/4/2023
|Reds
|L 8-4
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Brett Kennedy
|7/5/2023
|Reds
|L 9-2
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Graham Ashcraft
|7/6/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Brandon Williamson
|7/7/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Andrew Heaney
|7/8/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Martín Pérez
|7/9/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Dane Dunning
|7/14/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|-
