The Washington Nationals versus Cincinnati Reds game on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Jeimer Candelario and Spencer Steer.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit 69 home runs this season, the second-lowest total in MLB action.

Washington is 23rd in MLB, slugging .393.

The Nationals have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.260).

Washington is the fifth-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.1 runs per game (352 total).

The Nationals' .317 on-base percentage is 19th in baseball.

The Nationals strike out seven times per game, the least Ks in baseball.

The pitching staff for Washington has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.

Washington has a 4.81 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Nationals have the third-highest WHIP in the majors (1.499).

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

MacKenzie Gore (4-7) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.48 ERA in 88 1/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.

The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.

Gore is looking to collect his seventh quality start of the season.

Gore will try to secure his 13th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Phillies L 19-4 Away MacKenzie Gore Zack Wheeler 7/2/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Away Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 7/3/2023 Reds L 3-2 Home Jake Irvin Luke Weaver 7/4/2023 Reds L 8-4 Home Patrick Corbin Brett Kennedy 7/5/2023 Reds L 9-2 Home Josiah Gray Graham Ashcraft 7/6/2023 Reds - Home MacKenzie Gore Brandon Williamson 7/7/2023 Rangers - Home Trevor Williams Andrew Heaney 7/8/2023 Rangers - Home Jake Irvin Martín Pérez 7/9/2023 Rangers - Home Patrick Corbin Dane Dunning 7/14/2023 Cardinals - Away - - 7/15/2023 Cardinals - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.