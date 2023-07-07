Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Texas Rangers, with Cody Bradford on the mound, on July 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .260 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 26 walks.

In 65.1% of his games this year (54 of 83), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (27.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 4.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 18.1% of his games this season, Smith has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (4.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In 30 games this year (36.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 41 .245 AVG .275 .302 OBP .351 .277 SLG .386 3 XBH 10 1 HR 3 6 RBI 13 29/10 K/BB 22/16 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings