Jeimer Candelario -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Texas Rangers, with Cody Bradford on the hill, on July 7 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .261 with 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

In 63.9% of his games this year (53 of 83), Candelario has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (25.3%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (14.5%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.9% of his games this year, Candelario has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (15.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 43.4% of his games this season (36 of 83), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.6%) he has scored more than once.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 40 .250 AVG .273 .333 OBP .345 .444 SLG .506 22 XBH 19 4 HR 8 15 RBI 25 34/15 K/BB 37/15 1 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings