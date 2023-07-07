On Friday, Joey Meneses (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Cody Bradford. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford

Cody Bradford TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has 19 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks while hitting .279.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 137th in the league in slugging.

In 70.0% of his 80 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in two of 80 games played this year, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Meneses has picked up an RBI in 35.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 27 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 37 .280 AVG .277 .318 OBP .325 .345 SLG .381 10 XBH 12 0 HR 2 19 RBI 22 37/10 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings