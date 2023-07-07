Friday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (51-37) against the Washington Nationals (34-53) at Nationals Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on July 7.

The probable pitchers are Cody Bradford (0-1) for the Rangers and Trevor Williams (5-4) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Nationals vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 5-4-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Nationals have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (one of those matchups had a runline.

The Nationals have come away with 31 wins in the 79 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has a win-loss record of 16-18 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (356 total, 4.1 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.80 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule