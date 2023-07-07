Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will try to knock off Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals when the teams square off on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Rangers (-160). The over/under is 10 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -160 +135 10 -115 -105 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have won in 31, or 39.2%, of the 79 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has a record of 20-26, a 43.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 40 of 86 chances this season.

The Nationals are 7-5-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-31 21-22 18-23 16-29 24-30 10-22

