Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rangers - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Stone Garrett -- with a slugging percentage of .875 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Texas Rangers, with Cody Bradford on the mound, on July 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett has eight doubles, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .267.
- Garrett has had a hit in 26 of 52 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (21.2%).
- In 9.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Garrett has driven in a run in 11 games this season (21.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (9.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (32.7%), including multiple runs in four games.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|.189
|AVG
|.347
|.256
|OBP
|.407
|.257
|SLG
|.597
|3
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|16
|23/5
|K/BB
|26/8
|0
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Bradford (0-1 with a 4.98 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros without surrendering a hit.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.98, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
