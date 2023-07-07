Elena Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics (9-7) play the Indiana Fever (5-12) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, District of Columbia on Friday, July 7 at 7:00 PM ET.

In its last game, Washington fell short in an 89-72 defeat versus Dallas. The Mystics were led by Ariel Atkins, who ended the game with 20 points and three steals, while Brittney Sykes added 15 points and three steals. Indiana enters this matchup having lost to Minnesota in their last game 90-83. They were led by Aliyah Boston (22 PTS, 9 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 88.9 FG%) and NaLyssa Smith (18 PTS, 11 REB, 44.4 FG%).

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Mystics vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-165 to win)

Mystics (-165 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+140 to win)

Fever (+140 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-3.5)

Mystics (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ION

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Mystics Season Stats

The Mystics have been led by their defense, as they rank best in the WNBA by surrendering only 76.8 points per game. They rank eighth in the league in points scored (79.5 per contest).

Washington ranks eighth in the WNBA with 33.9 rebounds per game, but it is allowing 37.3 rebounds per game, which ranks worst in the league.

The Mystics rank ninth in the WNBA with 18.4 dimes per contest.

When it comes to turnovers, it's been a dominant stretch for Washington, who is averaging 12.6 turnovers per game (second-best in WNBA) and forcing 14.9 turnovers per contest (second-best).

So far this year, the Mystics are sinking 7.1 threes per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and are shooting 31.7% (eighth-ranked) from three-point land.

In terms of defending three-pointers, it's been a dominant stretch for Washington, who is allowing 6.6 threes per game (third-best in WNBA) and a 30.1% shooting percentage from three-point land (second-best).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Mystics Home/Away Splits

The Mystics have scored at a much higher clip in home games than away from home in the 2023 season (84 at home versus 76 on the road), though they have surrendered fewer points in home games than in road games (75.7 opponent points per home game versus 77.6 on the road).

When playing at home, Washington averages 0.4 fewer rebounds per game than on the road (33.7 at home, 34.1 on the road), while it allows its opponents to grab 2.1 fewer boards in home games than in road games (36.1 at home, 38.2 on the road).

On average, the Mystics collect more assists at home than on the road (19.6 at home, 17.6 on the road). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Washington turn the ball over less at home (11.7 per game) than on the road (13.2). It has forced more turnovers at home (15.1 per game) than on the road (14.8).

This year, the Mystics average 8.3 made three-pointers per game at home and 6.2 on the road (making 34.7% from deep in home games compared to 29% on the road).

In 2023 Washington averages 7.3 three-pointers allowed at home and 6.1 away, allowing 30.7% shooting from distance at home compared to 29.6% away.

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics have gone 8-4 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Mystics have a record of 7-3 when they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter (70%).

Washington has covered the spread seven times in 15 games.

Washington has an ATS record of 4-6 as 3.5-point favorites or more.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Mystics a 62.3% chance to win.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.