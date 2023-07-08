The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .210 with eight doubles, four home runs and 28 walks.

Call has gotten a hit in 35 of 65 games this season (53.8%), including 11 multi-hit games (16.9%).

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (6.2%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 23.1% of his games this season, Call has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 30.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.2%.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .231 AVG .188 .295 OBP .308 .325 SLG .268 7 XBH 5 2 HR 2 13 RBI 8 27/11 K/BB 21/17 3 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings