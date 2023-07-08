The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .234 with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 12 walks.

Abrams has had a hit in 46 of 78 games this season (59.0%), including multiple hits 15 times (19.2%).

He has hit a home run in 9.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 78), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.9% of his games this season, Abrams has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year (37.2%), including four multi-run games (5.1%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 37 .252 AVG .216 .307 OBP .261 .410 SLG .373 14 XBH 12 4 HR 3 12 RBI 22 31/8 K/BB 36/4 8 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings