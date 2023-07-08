On Saturday, Joey Meneses (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he smacked two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: MASN2

Explore More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is batting .281 with 19 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 21 walks.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 86th in on base percentage, and 123rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

In 70.4% of his 81 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

In three games this year, he has gone deep (3.7%, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish).

Meneses has had an RBI in 29 games this year (35.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (9.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 28 times this year (34.6%), including four games with multiple runs (4.9%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 37 .285 AVG .277 .322 OBP .325 .384 SLG .381 12 XBH 12 2 HR 2 21 RBI 22 37/10 K/BB 33/11 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings